Atletico Madrid will face Borussia Dortmund (Photo credit: X/@ChampionsLeague)

UEFA Champions League 2023-24: Statistical preview of the quarter-finals

By Rajdeep Saha 11:07 pm Mar 15, 202411:07 pm

What's the story The UEFA Champions League 2023-24 quarter-finals draw was out on Friday. Champions Manchester City will be up against Real Madrid whereas Arsenal face Bayern Munich. Paris Saint-Germain have been drawn against FC Barcelona, with Borussia Dortmund facing Spanish side Atletico Madrid. The first leg takes place on April 9-10, with the second leg taking place on April 16-17. Here is the statistical preview.

Context

Why does this story matter?

Pep Guardiola's Manchester City are the favorites to win the coveted Champions League. Last season, City thumped Real Madrid 5-1 in the semis. PSG boss Luis Enrique will be visiting his old club Barcelona in search of an elusive title for the Parisans. Arsenal, who fought valiantly against Porto, face a stern test against Harry Kane-inspired Bayern. Dortmund taking on well-drilled Atletico promises fireworks.

Information

City and Arsenal could meet in the semis

The winners of the Manchester City versus Real Madrid tie will face Arsenal or Bayern Munich. Meanwhile, whoever wins in the game between Barcelona and PSG, will take on Dortmund or Atletico.

City

City have a 100% win record this season

City maintained a 100% record in the group stage, winning all six matches. They scored 18 goals and conceded seven. In the round of 16, City outsmarted FC Copenhagen 6-2 on aggregate. City won both legs with a 3-1 scoreline. Erling Haaland is City's top scorer with six goals and an assist. Julian Alvarez also has seven goals involvement (G5 A2).

Real

Bellingham has been sensational for unbeaten Real

Real Madrid maintained a 100% record in the group stage, winning all six matches. Real scored 16 goals and conceded seven. In the round of 16, Carlo Ancelotti's men beat RB Leipzig 2-1 on aggregate. Leipzig held Real at the Bernabeu (1-1). Jude Bellingham has been Real's chief contributor with four goals and four assists.

Information

Unwanted record for Real against City

As per Opta, Real have only won one of their last six Champions League matches against City (D1 L4), while they have conceded an average of 1.7 goals per game against them in the competition. It's their biggest against a side they've faced five-plus times.

Arsenal

Arsenal are the surprise package

Arsenal topped Group B with four wins, one draw and one defeat (13 points). Mikel Arteta's men scored 16 goals and conceded four. In the round of 16, the Gunners lost away against FC Porto (0-1) before winning 1-0 at the Emirates. The match ended with penalties as Arsenal prevailed. Gabriel Jesus has four goals and two assists for Arsenal.

Bayern

Bayern are dependent on Harry Kane

Bayern bossed the show in Group A, winning five and drawing one. They claimed 16 points and smashed 12 goals, in addition to conceding six. In the round of 16, the Bavarians lost to Lazio in the first leg before turning things around with a 3-0 win in Munich. Harry Kane has been Bayern's main asset. He owns six goals and three assists.

Information

Bayern and Arsenal to face for the 5th time

Bayern will face Arsenal for the fifth time in the Champions League knockout stages. They have progressed on each of the previous four occasions. It's more often than against any other club (all in the last 16, most recently in 2016-17).

PSG

PSG will count on Mbappe for Barca scalp

PSG finished second in Group F behind Dortmund. They collected eight points (W2 D2 L2). PSG scored nine goals and allowed eight. In the round of 16, the Parisans thumped Spanish side Real Sociedad 4-1 on aggregate. PSG, who are set to be without Kylian Mbappe after this season, will want him to deliver. Mbappe owns six goals this season.

Barcelona

FC Barcelona have done a decent job

FC Barcelona finished atop Group H above FC Porto. Xavi Hernandez's side claimed four victories and lost twice. Barca scored 12 goals and shipped in six. In the round of 16, the Spanish giants took Napoli down 4-2 on aggregate. Robert Lewandowski, Joao Felix and Ferran Torres have managed three goals and an assist each.

Information

A familiar meeting on offer

PSG will face Barcelona for the 14th and 15th time in European competition. Barca are now the most frequent opponents PSG have faced on the continental stage.

Dortmund

Dortmund are in there with a chance

Dortmund topped the Group of Death consisting of PSG, AC Milan and Newcastle United. They finished with 11 points, scoring seven and conceding four. In the round of 16, the German side progressed at the expense of PSV Eindhoven. Dortmund won 3-1 on aggregate. Marcel Sabitzer has made his presence felt for Black and Yellow with three assists this season.

Atletico

Atletico look stubborn

Atletico Madrid topped Group E with 14 points (W4 D2). They smashed 17 goals and conceded six. A mouth-watering R16 clash against Inter Milan saw Diego Simeone's men come out alive via penalties. Inter won the first leg 1-0 before Atletico prevailed 2-1 in Madrid. Antoine Griezmann owns six goals for Atletico. Alvaro Morata has five goals and an assist.

Information

No separation between Dortmund and Atletico

Dortmund and Atletico have faced each other four times in the Champions League. Both sides have won two matches each in addition to losing twice.