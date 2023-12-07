Manchester City script these unwanted records in Aston Villa defeat

By Rajdeep Saha 04:26 am Dec 07, 202304:26 am

Villa beat City 1-0 in the Premier League (Photo credit: X/@premierleague)

Manchester City suffered a shocking 1-0 defeat against an in-form Aston Villa on matchday 15 of the Premier League 2023-24 season. City are now winless in four successive league games (D3), suffering a third defeat. Leon Bailey's second-half goal was enough for dominant Villa to stun the champions and pip them to go third in the Premier League 2023-24 standings. Here are the stats.

Villa managed 22 attempts against Pep Guardiola's side, clocking seven shots on target. City had two shots on target from two attempts. The visitors had 54% ball possession. Notably, City failed to earn a single corner. In terms of the points table, City are fourth with 30 points. They are six points behind league leaders Arsenal. Villa are third with 32 points (W10).

As per Opta, Villa won possession in the final third 13 times against City. It's the most ever by an opposition team against City in a Premier League game under Guardiola. City's two shots are the fewest ever by a Guardiola team in a game within Europe's big-five leagues. Villa's 22 shots are the joint-most faced by a Guardiola side in the same period.

Villa have won each of their last 14 home games in the Premier League. They have equaled a club record for consecutive home victories in league competition (previously done in 1931 and 1903). They have scored 38 goals in this period, besides conceding 7. Meanwhile, for the first time in his managerial career, Unai Emery has won a game against Guardiola (14 matches).

By going four successive games winless, City have matched their longest run without a win under Guardiola, whose side went winless in four straight games between March and April 2017.

Ederson was busy in a frantic first half, keeping Villa had bay, who bossed the show. Erling Haaland saw a brilliant double save by the Villa keeper as well. In the second half, Bailey scored in the 74th minute to break the deadlock.