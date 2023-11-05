Premier League 2023-24, Newcastle United end Arsenal's unbeaten run: Stats

Premier League 2023-24, Newcastle United end Arsenal's unbeaten run: Stats

By Rajdeep Saha 01:34 am Nov 05, 2023

Newcastle United ended Arsenal's unbeaten start to the Premier League 2023-24 campaign

Newcastle United ended Arsenal's unbeaten start to the Premier League 2023-24 campaign on matchday 11. Eddie Howe's men saw Anthony Gordon score in the 64th minute which was enough for the hosts. Newcastle enjoyed a 3-0 win over Manchester United in the Carabao Cup and now they clocked another massive win. Newcastle have moved to sixth in the Premier League table.

A look at the match stats

Arsenal managed more attempts (14) but had just one shot on target. Newcastle had two shots on target from nine attempts. Arsenal enjoyed 60% ball possession and had an 84% pass accuracy. Notably, the Gunners earned 11 corners to Newcastle's zero.

Key records for the Magpies

As per Opta, Newcastle have won four successive league matches at home without conceding for the first time since April 2012. Newcastle have clinched just two wins from their last 11 Premier League games against the Gunners. Arsenal, who suffered a maiden league defeat this season, came into this contest unbeaten in 11 Premier League matches.

Arsenal's scoring form comes to an end

Arsenal have now failed to score in all competitions for the first time this season (17th game). Meanwhile, Newcastle were also the first team to stop the Gunners from scoring in the Premier League last term (0-0 in January).

How did the match pan out?

Kai Havertz was lucky not to get a direct red card in the first half after a challenge on Sean Longstaff. Arsenal also wanted a red card for Bruno Guimaraes, who was fortunate after appearing to elbow Jorginho. Gordon then scored for the hosts after the hour mark as VAR had a lengthy look at it before awarding the same.