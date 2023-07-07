Sports

Bayer Leverkusen sign Arsenal midfielder Granit Xhaka for £21.4m: Stats

Written by Rajdeep Saha July 07, 2023 | 01:01 am 2 min read

German club Bayer Leverkusen have roped in Arsenal midfielder Granit Xhaka for a fee worth £21.4m (Photo credit: Twitter/@bayer04_en)

German club Bayer Leverkusen have roped in Arsenal midfielder Granit Xhaka for a fee worth £21.4m. Xhaka has signed a five-year deal after spending seven seasons at Arsenal. His move to Germany will pave the way for Declan Rice as Arsenal have agreed a £105m deal with West Ham. Xhaka played a key role for Mikel Arteta's Arsenal last season. Here's more.

Why does this story matter?

Arsenal will feel it's good business done for a player aged 30. Xhaka endured difficult periods at Arsenal and lost the captaincy after responding angrily to being booed by fans in 2019. However, he fought hard, bringing his experience into play. "Gunners, it's been some journey - and all that's left is for me to say thank you," he wrote on Instagram.

Xhaka's stats at Arsenal

Xhaka went on to make a total of 297 appearances for the Gunners, scoring 23 times. As per Footystats, he also made 29 assists. His best season was in 2022-23 as he chipped in with nine goals and seven assists from 49 games in all competitions. In the Premier League, he appeared in 225 games, scoring 17 times and making 24 assists.

Breaking down his numbers in the Premier League 2022-23 season

Xhaka made 37 Premier League appearances and amassed seven goals and seven assists. As per Opta, all of his seven goals came from inside the box. He clocked 14 shots on target. He created 47 chances and smashed the woodwork once. Xhaka had an 86.51% pass accuracy. He made 34 tackles and completed 19 take-ons. He made 41 clearances, 15 interceptions, and 10 blocks.

His club career in numbers

Xhaka started his career with FC Basel. He scored twice in 61 matches. He moved to Gladbach next and spent four seasons in Germany. Xhaka notched 139 appearances for Gladbach and scored 8 goals. He also made six assists.

Xhaka has enjoyed a fair amount of success

Xhaka won two Swiss Super League honors in 2010-11 and 2011-12 respectively with FC Basel, besides also lifting the Swiss Cup in 2011-12. With the Gunners, the Swiss midfielder won two FA Cups and two FA Community Shields.

