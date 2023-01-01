Sports

Manchester City held by Everton; Arsenal extend lead: Key stats

Manchester City were held 1-1 by Everton (Photo credit: Twitter/@PremierLeague)

Manchester City were held 1-1 by Everton as leaders Arsenal extended their lead at the top of the Premier League 2022-23 standings. Erling Haaland gave City the lead in the 24th minute before Demarai Gray equalized for the visitors in the second half. Meanwhile, Premier League leaders Arsenal overcame Brighton 4-2 to extend their lead at the top. Here are the key stats.

Man City held be Everton

Riyad Mahrez showed some sublime footwork to find Haaland, who converted with ease as City took the lead. Gray scored a stunning equalizer after Man City midfielder Rodri gave the ball away. His curling shot from just inside the area gave Everton a 1-1 scoreline. In the 11 minutes of stoppage time, City threw the kitchen sink but the visitors held on.

Key records for Haaland

As per Opta, despite this year's FIFA World Cup break, Haaland's 21 goals are the most scored by a player before the turn of the year in a single Premier League season. In 21 games across competitions, Haaland has raced to 27 goals for City in 21 games.

Arsenal win to extend the lead atop

Arsenal went on to overcome Brighton 4-2 to extend the lead at the top. Arsenal had gone 3-0 with goals from Bukayo Saka, Martin Odegaard, and Eddie Nketiah. Kaoru Mitoma pulled a goal back for Brighton in the 65th minute before Gabriel Martinelli restored Arsenal's three-goal lead. Ferguson pulled a goal back for Brighton but it was late.

Arsenal record these numbers

As per Opta, Arsenal are just the fifth side in English top-flight history to pick up as many as 43 points from the first 16 games in a season (3 points for a win) after Tottenham (1960-61), Chelsea (2005-06), City (2017-18), and Liverpool (2019-20). After just 66 seconds, Saka scored Arsenal's earliest away goal in the PL since May 2013 after Theo Walcott.

Key records for the Arsenal players

Odegaard scored one and assisted one versus Brighton. In his last three PL matches, he has been involved in three goals and three assists. Martinelli has scored seven league goals this season. It is now the most he's ever managed in a single campaign in his senior career. Nketiah has now scored in each of the three domestic games he has started for Arsenal.

Here we look at the standings

Arsenal are pretty at the top of the PL 2022-23 standings. Mikel Arteta's men have collected 43 points from 16 games. Arsenal have become the second side after Man City to score 40-plus goals this season. City are seven points behind Arsenal.