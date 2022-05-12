Sports

Premier League 2021-22: Manchester City inch closer towards title

Premier League 2021-22: Manchester City inch closer towards title

Written by Rajdeep Saha May 12, 2022, 01:18 pm 3 min read

De Bruyne netted four goals for City (Photo credit: Twitter/@PremierLeague)

Manchester City humbled Wolves 5-1 and restored their three-point lead over Liverpool in the Premier League 2021-22 season. Kevin De Bruyne scored four goals for City and Raheem Sterling added the fifth as Pep Guardiola's side is inching towards defending their Premier League crown. With two games to go for City, four points will be enough. Here we present the key details.

WOLMCI KDB dazzles as City rout Wolves

De Bruyne scored the opener in the seventh minute after Bernardo Silva laid the ball in for him. Moments later, Wolves equalized on the counter as Leander Dendoncker scored. KDB put City back into the lead and got his hat-trick from a sensational strike to make it 3-1. Another City attack after half-time saw KDB score his fourth. In the end, Sterling added another.

Context Why does this story matter?

Man City are the favorites to finish on a high and keep Liverpool at bay.

They are targeting a fourth PL title under Guardiola.

This was another dazzling display as the sensational De Bruyne delivered.

He also did an Erling Haaland celebration to welcome the striker, who is set to join City from July onwards.

City are enjoying themselves and have been ruthless.

Duo A look at City and Liverpool's situation

Manchester City are top of the Premier League 2021-22 standings. Having played 36 games, City have notched 28 wins, five draws, and 3 losses (89 points). They have scored 94 goals, besides conceding 22. Liverpool are placed second, having won 26, drawn 8, and losing twice. They have 86 points from 36 games. They have scored 89 goals, besides conceding 24.

Records Brilliant Man City hammer these records

As per Opta, Manchester City have tonight become the first team to have 5+ shots on target while scoring every one of them in a Premier League game since Liverpool's 5-2 win over Everton in December 2019. Pep Guardiola's City have become the first team in English top-flight history to win five consecutive league games by a margin of at least three goals.

City More records for City

City are now only the third side to see two players score 4+ goals in a Premier League game in a single season (Gabriel Jesus, De Bruyne), after Man United in 1999-00 (Andy Cole, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer) and Spurs in 2009-10 (Robbie Keane, Jermain Defoe). KDB's hat-trick within 24 minutes is the third-quickest scored from the start of a match in Premier League history.

KDB Crunch numbers for De Bruyne

In 208 Premier League games, De Bruyne has netted 57 goals, besides making a total of 85 assists. In the ongoing season, he has 15 PL goals and seven assists. With 86 goals and 116 assists overall, KDB has been involved in exactly 202 goals in 305 games for City in all competitions. He has scored 19 goals this season, seeing his best returns.

Information Numbers keep extending for Sterling

Sterling made an assist and scored one goal to continue his prominence in the Premier League. He now has 13 goals and four PL assists this season. In 319 appearances, Sterling has scored 109 goals and made 55 assists.