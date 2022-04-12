Sports

AFC Champions League: Mumbai City FC clinch historic win

Written by Rajdeep Saha Apr 12, 2022, 03:00 pm 2 min read

Mumbai City FC sealed a 2-1 win (Photo credit: Twitter/@MumbaiCityFC)

Mumbai City FC etched their name in the history books after earning a crucial 2-1 win over Air Force Club in the group stage of the AFC Champions League. With this win, Mumbai City FC have become the first Indian club to win in the AFC Champions League. Rahul Bheke became the first Indian scorer in the competition with the winning goal. Here's more.

Match How did the match pan out?

An entertaining first half saw both teams spurn chances to go 0-0 at the break. Substitute Hammadi Ahmed and mid-fielder Hadi played a quick one-two. Hadi's shot was blocked by Mourtada Fall, but the deflection fell kindly to Hammadi, who slotted home. MCFC equalized from the penalty spot through Diego Mauricio. A well-worked attacking move saw Rahul Bheke score from a corner.

Context Why does this story matter?

Mumbai City FC earned their ticket in the prestigious AFC Champions League tournament after finishing top of the league standings in the 2020-21 edition of the Indian Super League (ISL).

Later on, they clinched the ISL trophy, beating ATK Mohun Bagan in the final.

And now, this is another massive moment for the club since its inception in 2014.

Stats A look at the key stats

Iraqi side Air Force Club had the majority of shots in the game. Out of their 19 attempts, six were on target. Meanwhile, MCFC had five shots in total, with two on target. Both resulted in goals. Air Force Club had 55% ball possession. They earned 14 corners compared to Mumbai City's six.

Group B Mumbai City FC are placed second

Having played two matches, MCFC have one loss and a win uner their belt. They were beaten 3-0 by Saudi Arabian side Al-Shabab FC in the opening group match. And now, MCFC earned this massive win to be placed second. They will take on UAE's Al Jazira Club next. Al Jazira have lost both their games, losing against Air Force Club and Al-Shabab FC.

Information MCFC finished fifth in ISL 2021-22

In the recently concluded ISL 2021-22 season, Mumbai City FC finished fifth in the league standings. They failed to qualify for the playoffs. Notably, they lost three of their last five games to miss out. MCFC collected 31 points from 20 games.