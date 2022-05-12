Sports

IPL 2022, CSK vs MI: Pitch report, stats, streaming details

Written by Parth Dhall May 12, 2022, 01:17 pm 2 min read

CSK and MI will lock horns at Wankhede (Source: Twitter/@mipaltan)

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Mumbai Indians (MI) will square off in the 59th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022. It is a must-win game for the Yellow Army, who are still alive in the tournament mathematically. On the other hand, MI have been eliminated from the playoff race. They are placed 10th with just two wins. Here is the pitch report.

The Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai will host the match. The wicket has averaged a first-innings total of nearly 175 (last five matches). Notably, the chasing side has won three of the last five games. Pacers usually fare well here due to the nature of the track. Royal Challengers Bangalore defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad by 67 runs in the last fixture here.

Chennai Super Kings lost both matches at the Wankhede Stadium in IPL 2022. In their maiden fixture here, Kolkata Knight Riders beat CSK by six wickets. It was the tournament opener wherein MS Dhoni slammed an unbeaten 50. CSK then lost to Punjab Kings at this stadium, a month later. They failed to chase down 188 despite Ambati Rayudu's remarkable 78.

Mumbai Indians have played just one game at their home ground in IPL 2022 so far. They lost to Lucknow Super Giants by 36 runs. KL Rahul slammed an unbeaten century in that match. MI failed to chase 169.

RR opening batter Jos Buttler has slammed the most runs at the Wankhede Stadium this season (251). He averages 62.75 and has also struck a century. KL Rahul follows Buttler with 180 runs. He has struck at a staggering 156.52 at this venue in IPL 2022. Among bowlers, Yuzvendra Chahal and Umesh Yadav have registered the joint-most wickets here (10).

The match will be telecast live on Star Sports Network (7:30 PM IST). It can be live-streamed on the Hotstar app (paid subscription). The match will be available for viewing across languages: Hindi, Bangla, English, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Marathi.