Sri Lanka announce Test squad for Bangladesh tour: Key details

Written by V Shashank May 06, 2022, 12:48 pm 3 min read

Karunaratne has fared well against Bangladesh in Tests (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Sri Lanka have announced an 18-member squad for the two-match series in Bangladesh. Dimuth Karunaratne would be looking to stamp an authoritative win on this tour. Pacers Asitha Fernando, Kasun Rajitha, and Chamika Karunratne have been added. Lasith Embuldeniya will spearhead their spin attack for this series. Left-arm quick Dilshan Madushanka has received his maiden call-up for the whites. Here's more.

Information A look at Sri Lanka's Test record in Bangladesh

Sri Lanka are yet to lose a Test match in Bangladesh They have a prolific 6-0 win record (two draws). That includes an emphatic 1-0 series win in the previous tour in 2017-18. Overall, Sri Lanka enjoy a 17-1 win record against Bangladesh (four draws).

Context Why does this story matter?

Sri Lanka have laud-worthy numbers in Tests played in Bangladesh.

However, Karunaratne is captaining an inexperienced side.

Among bowlers, the likes of Suranga Lakmal (retired), Dushmantha Chameera, and Lahiru Kumara are out of contention.

SL have to have a solid show in this series.

Later, they will play host to Australia.

They need concrete performances from everyone concerned to keep their WTC aspirations alive.

Performance How has Karunaratne fared against Bangladesh in Tests?

Karunaratne has smacked 834 runs in 10 Tests against Bangladesh. The southpaw averages 49.05 with three hundreds and two fifties. However, the skipper averages a mere 22.33 from four Tests in Bangladesh. He would want to better his numbers. Angelo Matthews and Dhananjaya de Silva are experienced campaigners too. The trio would have the onus of scoring the bulk of runs for the Lankans.

Bowlers Embuldeniya's spin prowess can be a deciding factor for SL

Embuldeniya has pocketed a staggering 70 scalps in 15 Tests. But, he hasn't faced Bangladesh in Tests. A lot rides on his shoulders. Meanwhile, the pace trio of Kasun Rajitha, Chamika Karunaratne, and Asitha Fernando lacks experience. Then there's 21-year-old Dilshan Madushanka, who has scalped 19 wickets in six FC matches. Vishwa Fernando would have to don a central figure among the quicks.

WTC Standings Where does SL stand in ICC WTC 2021-23 standings?

SL are seated fifth in the ICC World Test Championship standings for the 2021-23 cycle (PCT 50). They have collected 24 points from two wins and as many losses across two series. SL were handed a 2-0 whitewash defeat by India in March. Meanwhile, Bangladesh are seated eighth (PCT 16.66). They have won just one of their six Tests (five losses) across three series.

Schedule Schedule for the upcoming Bangladesh-Sri Lanka Test series

Sri Lanka will be arriving in Bangladesh on May 8 (Sunday). They will be involved in a two-day practice Test at MA Aziz Stadium, Chattogram (May 11-12). The first Test is slated to commence on May 15 at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram. The second Test will be held at the Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka, starting May 23.

Information Sri Lanka's Test squad for Bangladesh tour

Sri Lanka's Test squad: Dimuth Karunaratne (c), Kamil Mishara, Oshada Fernando, Angelo Mathews, Kusal Mendis, Dhananjaya de Silva, Kamindu Mendis, Niroshan Dickwella, Dinesh Chandimal, Ramesh Mendis, Chamika Karunaratne, Suminda Lakshan, Kasun Rajitha, Vishwa Fernando, Asitha Fernando, Dilshan Madushanka, Praveen Jayawickrama, Lasith Embuldeniya.