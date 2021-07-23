Sri Lanka beat India in third ODI: Records broken

Written by Rajdeep Saha Twitter Last updated on Jul 23, 2021, 11:32 pm

Prithvi Shaw scored 49 for Team India

Sri Lanka avoided a series whitewash against India by winning the third ODI by three wickets. India had taken a 2-0 lead in the three-match series and a much-changed side put up a valiant show with the ball as the Lankans choked. Batting first, India managed 225/10 against Sri Lanka. In reply, Avishka Fernando batted well as Lanka somehow got past India (227/7).

Match

How did the match pan out?

After the early dismissal of skipper Shikhar Dhawan (13), youngster Prithvi Shaw batted well for his 49 runs. Shaw shared a terrific 74-run stand alongside Sanju Samson (46) for the second wicket. Suryakumar Yadav chipped in with 40 as India folded for 225 in 43.1 overs. In reply, Avishka Fernando and Bhanuka Rajapaksa scored respective fifties to help Lanka win.

Trio

Feats for India's three run-scorers in the third ODI

Indian opener Shaw hit eight fours in his 49-run knock. Playing his sixth ODI, Shaw has raced to 189 runs as he registered his best score in the 50-over format. Samson hit five fours and a six in his 46-run knock. This was his ODI debut. Meanwhile, Surya has 124 runs from three ODIs. He hit seven fours in a 37-ball knock.

Duo

Dananjaya and Jayawickrama do well for Lanka

Akila Dananjaya claimed three wickets for 44 runs. The spinner has raced to 54 ODI wickets at 28.70. Notably, Dananjaya went past former Lankan spinner Sachithra Senanayake (53) in terms of wickets. Playing his second ODI, Praveen Jayawickrama claimed his maiden wickets in the format. He collected figures of 3/59.

Duo

Fernando delivers the goods for Lanka, maiden fifty for Rajapaksa

Playing his 23rd match, Sri Lankan opener Fernando (74) went past the 800-run mark in ODI cricket (828). The dashing batter slammed his fifth ODI fifty and a second versus India. Fernando registered his highest score against India as well. Playing his third ODI, Rajapaksa hit a maiden fifty. He hit 12 fours in a 65-run knock.

India

Notable stats scripted by Team India

The Indian cricket team saw debutant Chetan Sakariya do well on his debut, picking up two wickets. As per cricket statistician Umang Pabari, Sakaria became the second pacer from Saurashtra to make his ODI debut for India after Jaydev Unadkat in 2013. Also, this is the first time since 2010 that each of the top-6 Indian batters scored between 10-49 runs in an ODI.

Information

Sri Lanka beat India after five successive ODI losses

Sri Lanka beat India in ODI cricket after suffering five successive losses in the format since their last victory recorded in Dharamsala in 2017.

Information

Debutant Chahar and Gowtham amongst the wickets

Rahul Chahar, who made his ODI debut, finished with three scalps. He got the wickets of Dasun Shanaka, Fernando, and Chamika Karunaratne. Also, fellow debutant Krishnappa Gowtham claimed one wicket. In total, three Indian debutants (including Sakaria) accounted for six Lankan scalps.