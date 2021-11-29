First Test, Bangladesh vs Pakistan: Day 4 takeaways

Written by Rajdeep Saha Twitter Published on Nov 29, 2021, 04:53 pm

Pakistan dominated the scenes on Day 4 of the first Test versus Bangladesh

Pakistan are on the brink of winning the first Test against Bangladesh after dominating the scenes on Day 4 in Chattogram. Resuming the day on 39/4, Bangladesh were dismissed for 157. Shaheen Afridi completed his fourth five-wicket haul. Chasing 202, Pakistan ended Day 4 with their score reading 109/0. Openers Abid Ali and Abdullah Shafique have registered respective unbeaten fifties.

Wickets

Pakistan bowl Bangladesh out for 157

Pakistan claimed five wickets on Day 4 to shut Bangladesh down for 157. Yasir Ali was retired hurt. The hosts scored 118 runs today with Liton Das getting a fifty. Hasan Ali dismissed Mushfiqur Rahim early on as Sajid Khan dented the home team with three scalps. Afridi grabbed the key wicket of Liton and dismissed Abu Jayed (0) to take his fifer.

Liton

Liton Das shines for Bangladesh

Liton, who scored his maiden Test century in the first innings (114), was once again amongst the runs. He got to a brilliant 89-ball 59, slamming six fours. Bangladesh were in trouble (43/5) but for Liton, they got past the 150-run mark. He became the 11th Bangladeshi batter to get past 1,400 Test runs (1,402). Liton smashed his 10th fifty.

Openers

Pakistan openers shine with the bat

Pakistan openers Abid and Abdullah had stitched a 146-run stand in the first innings. And now, they have handed Pakistan a perfect platform to go out and get the job done. The two added 109 runs in just 33 overs. It was a positive display by the two, who went the aggressive route and unsettled Bangladesh. Abid has scored 56*, while Abdullah smashing 53*.

Bangladesh

A poor day for Bangladesh

Bangladesh suffered an early blow when Mushfiqur was bowled by Hasan. Liton showed character and the injury to Yasir hurt the Tigers. The rest didn't offer any substance to be dismissed cheaply. Bangladesh needed quick wickets to out Pakistan under pressure but the failure to do so and remaining ineffective have cost them.