US Supreme Court allows Trump to resume mass government layoffs  

The United States Supreme Court has cleared the way for President Donald Trump 's administration to resume plans for mass layoffs across multiple federal agencies. The decision follows an executive order issued by Trump in February, which directed agencies to prepare for large-scale job cuts. The administration's plans include reducing staff at the Departments of Agriculture, Commerce, Health and Human Services, State, Treasury, and Veterans Affairs, among others.

Legal endorsement Supreme Court overturns lower court ruling In an unsigned order, the Supreme Court stated that the Trump administration was "likely to succeed" in arguing that his directives were legally within his power. This decision overturned a previous ruling by US District Judge Susan Illston, which had temporarily blocked large-scale federal layoffs. Illston had ruled that Trump exceeded his authority without congressional consultation for government downsizing.

Administration's response White House calls decision a 'victory' The White House has hailed the Supreme Court's decision as a "definitive victory for the president and his administration," reinforcing Trump's authority to implement efficiency measures across federal agencies. However, sources within the White House have clarified that this ruling does not allow for immediate layoffs, with potential delays or legal challenges still possible.

Opinion poll Public sentiment on layoffs divided Public sentiment on Trump's downsizing campaign is divided along party lines, with a Reuters/Ipsos poll showing 56% support overall but only 26% among Democrats. A coalition of unions, nonprofits, and local governments said the ruling has "dealt a serious blow to our democracy and puts services that the American people rely on in grave jeopardy," and that it continues to fight against the layoffs in court.