India, US to finalize interim trade deal in days: Reports 

India is reportedly set to finalize an interim trade deal with the United States within two to three days. The agreement aims to prevent potential tariffs threatened by US President Donald Trump . This interim deal would be one of the first with a major trading partner for the US. It would serve as a preliminary step toward a full bilateral agreement between Washington and New Delhi, the Financial Times reported.

Negotiation details India seeks safeguards for labor-intensive sectors Sources told Fortune India that India is unlikely to give full market access in agriculture and dairy sectors to US firms. The country has also sought safeguards for its labor-intensive sectors like garments, footwear, and leather during the negotiations. "We are hopeful..But there would be no compromise on the interests of Indian farmers," people privy to the development told ET. "India's stance in these areas is very clear," said another person. "There are red lines that will not be crossed."

Negotiators What negotiators said "The talks are at a critical juncture," a third individual told ET, adding that the deal might be divided into phases, with specific details coming later. NDTV reported that New Delhi won't sign a deal that doesn't include both sectoral access and reciprocal tariffs on its exports. Negotiators say that the goal of doubling bilateral trade to $500 billion by 2030 is not possible without wider tariff cuts, especially on goods that create a lot of jobs.

Deal Trump slapped a 26% reciprocal duty on India On April 2, Trump slapped a 26% reciprocal duty on items imported from India as part of the administration's trade tariffs on numerous countries. The tariffs were halted for 90 days, until July 9. Earlier this week, Trump stated that he was not planning to extend a 90-day pause on tariffs on most nations beyond July 9. "We'll look at how a country treats us...some countries we don't care, we'll just send a high number out," Trump told Fox News.