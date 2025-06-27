Trump's T1 Phone quietly drops 'Made in the USA' claim

The Trump Organization's latest venture, the T1 Phone, has come under scrutiny for its manufacturing claims. The device, a gold-colored iPhone clone, was initially marketed as being "MADE IN THE USA." However, recent changes to the Trump Mobile website have removed all references to this claim. Instead of the previous banner boldly proclaiming "MADE IN THE USA," the site now features more ambiguous phrases like "designed with American values in mind" and "Premium Performance. Proudly American."

Site revisions What the website now says The Trump Mobile website now claims that the phone has been "brought to life right here in the USA" and that "American hands" are "behind every device." This language usually suggests a product was assembled rather than manufactured in the US. After these changes were noticed, a company spokesperson told USA Today that "T1 phones are proudly being made in America" and any contrary speculation is inaccurate. The device is currently up for pre-order by paying a $100 deposit.

Future prospects Eric Trump hinted phone may not be made domestically Eric Trump, the president's son, had hinted earlier that the devices may not be made domestically. He said during an interview this month that "eventually" all phones will be built in the US. This has led to speculation about possible future manufacturing plans for these devices. The phone was initially expected to be manufactured in China.

Device details Specs mysteriously downgraded from original promises The T1 Phone, which has a price of $499, was initially advertised as having a 6.78-inch display. However, the website now lists a 6.25-inch size. Also, the "12GB RAM" details have been completely removed from the listing. The delivery window has shifted from a specific September launch to a vague "later this year" timeframe. The device will come bundled with "The 47 Plan," a $47.45/month cellular service, an apparent nod to Donald Trump's potential return as the 47th president.