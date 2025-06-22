Tehran vows to continue nuclear development after US airstrikes

Iran's Atomic Energy Organization has confirmed that the United States carried out airstrikes on three of its nuclear facilities late Saturday. The attacks, which targeted the Fordo, Isfahan, and Natanz sites, were described as a "brutal act that contravenes international law." The extent of damage caused by the strikes remains unclear. Despite this, Tehran has vowed to continue its nuclear development program.

Official response Iran warns of more devastating response Iran's Foreign Minister Sayyid Abbas Araghchi has condemned the US strikes as a "grave violation of the UN Charter, international law, and the NPT." He warned that these actions would have "everlasting consequences" and reserved Iran's right to self-defense under the UN Charter. President Masoud Pezeshkian also warned of a more devastating response to continued aggression.

US announcement US strikes on Iranian nuclear sites US President Donald Trump announced the strikes on his Truth Social platform, calling them a "very successful attack." He said a "full payload of BOMBS" was dropped on Fordo and claimed that the planes were safely out of Iranian airspace. After the strikes, he insisted that Iran must agree to end hostilities and demanded that Iran never have nuclear weapons.