What's the story

President Donald Trump called for the evacuation of Tehran, Iran's capital, amid escalating tensions between Israel and Iran.

In a post on Truth Social on Monday, he wrote, "IRAN CAN NOT HAVE A NUCLEAR WEAPON," adding that the country should have signed a "deal" with him to avoid the situation.

"Everyone should immediately evacuate Tehran!" he wrote.

The statement reportedly caused panic in the city, where multiple explosions were heard on Monday.