Trump explains 'evacuate Tehran' post after causing panic
What's the story
President Donald Trump called for the evacuation of Tehran, Iran's capital, amid escalating tensions between Israel and Iran.
In a post on Truth Social on Monday, he wrote, "IRAN CAN NOT HAVE A NUCLEAR WEAPON," adding that the country should have signed a "deal" with him to avoid the situation.
"Everyone should immediately evacuate Tehran!" he wrote.
The statement reportedly caused panic in the city, where multiple explosions were heard on Monday.
Trump's statement
What the White House said
However, a White House official later clarified that Trump was not literally asking residents to leave.
The official told CNN that Trump's post only highlighted the urgency for Iran to negotiate as it continues its tit-for-tat with Israel.
Tehran, which has a population of about 9.5 million people, was asked to evacuate parts of the city—affecting up to 330,000 people—earlier in the day by Israel's military.
Ongoing conflict
Iran retaliates, strikes kill 8 in Israel
Earlier in the day, a video showed an Israeli fire hitting an Iranian state-run television station during a live broadcast, forcing a reporter to run off camera.
Iran retaliated with another wave of missile strikes on Israel, killing at least eight people.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the Israeli strikes have delayed Iran's nuclear program by a "very, very long time."
Twitter Post
White House Press Secretary Leavitt's post on X
President Trump had a great day at the G7, even signing a major trade deal with the United Kingdom and Prime Minister Keir Starmer. Much was accomplished, but because of what’s going on in the Middle East, President Trump will be leaving tonight after dinner with Heads of State.— Karoline Leavitt (@PressSec) June 16, 2025
Recent developments
Trump to cut short his G7 visit
Trump is cutting his G7 summit visit short by a day due to the Israel-Iran conflict.
Trump said to reporters, "I have to be back early—for obvious reasons."
"Much was accomplished, but because of what's going on in the Middle East, President Trump will be leaving tonight after dinner with Heads of State," White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt later posted on X.