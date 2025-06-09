What's the story

California Governor Gavin Newsom has said that the state will sue the Trump administration over its deployment of the National Guard to quell Los Angeles protests against immigration raids.

"Donald Trump is putting fuel on this fire. Commandeering a state's National Guard without consulting the governor of that state is illegal and immoral," wrote Gavin Newsom on X.

In a follow-up post, he said President Trump "illegally acted to federalize the National Guard," adding, "We're suing him."