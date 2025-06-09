California to sue Trump for deploying National Guard in LA
What's the story
California Governor Gavin Newsom has said that the state will sue the Trump administration over its deployment of the National Guard to quell Los Angeles protests against immigration raids.
"Donald Trump is putting fuel on this fire. Commandeering a state's National Guard without consulting the governor of that state is illegal and immoral," wrote Gavin Newsom on X.
In a follow-up post, he said President Trump "illegally acted to federalize the National Guard," adding, "We're suing him."
Protest escalation
First protests erupted on Friday at sites of the raids
The protests erupted on Friday after Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) carried out raids at two Home Depots and a clothing wholesaler, among other locations.
They later spread to Paramount, a heavily Latino city south of LA, and neighboring Compton. This drew out protesters who feared another raid.
Crowds attempted to block federal agents' vehicles by throwing bins and obstructing roads.
Over the weekend, Homeland Security said ICE arrested 118 immigrants in LA, including 44 people on Friday.
Federal response
Trump invokes legal provision to deploy federal troops
After two days of violence between demonstrators and immigration officers, Trump defied Newsom's wishes and deployed 2,000 National Guard troops on Saturday night.
On Sunday morning (local time), the first group of troops arrived in the city, staging outside a detention center where illegal immigrants are taken once apprehended.
The last time the National Guard was deployed without a governor's permission was in 1965.
Violence and arrests
Sunday's protests were the most intense yet
The National Guard troops faced off with protesters, who shouted "shame" and "go home."
After some approached the troops, uniformed officers advanced on the group, firing smoke-filled canisters into the street.
The Los Angeles Police Department then fired crowd-control munitions to disperse protesters.
Many of the protesters were carrying Mexican flags or posters denouncing federal immigration agents.
Federal takeover
Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth warns
Protesters set fire to a row of self-driving Waymo vehicles after slashing their tires and spray painting their exteriors.
Multiple patrol vehicles obstructing a roadway were also damaged when demonstrators threw objects, including e-scooters, at them.
Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth stated in a social media post that if the violence persists, he will mobilize "active duty Marines" from Camp Pendleton in San Diego County.
He stated that the Marines were already on "high alert."