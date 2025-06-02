'Use trade': Netizens urge Trump to stop Russia-Ukraine war
What's the story
As the Russia-Ukraine conflict intensifies, social media users are calling on United States President Donald Trump to intervene using trade negotiations.
The appeal comes after Trump's administration claimed that his offer of "trading access" helped broker a ceasefire between India and Pakistan in May.
Despite India's repeated denial of US mediation, Trump's team has argued that a "tenuous" ceasefire was achieved only after he interceded.
Trade claims
Trump's trade intervention claimed to avert India-Pakistan war
Urging Trump to stop the war using the strategy he purportedly used for India and Pakistan, a user wrote on X, "I hope President Donald Trump will stop Russia- Ukraine war by using 'trade' same as he did during India-Pakistan conflict."
In a court submission on May 23, the US government argued that Trump's offer of "trading access" led to a ceasefire between India and Pakistan.
This claim was made in response to lawsuits challenging tariffs imposed under his administration.
Security concerns
US officials warn against limiting presidential tariff powers
US officials have warned that restricting Trump's ability to impose tariffs could lead to renewed conflict between India and Pakistan.
They argued such restrictions could endanger millions of lives and disrupt trade agreements.
Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick argued that a ruling against Trump's powers could threaten regional security and vital trade agreements, citing the recent ceasefire between India and Pakistan as an example.
Twitter Post
I hope US President Donald Trump will stop Russia- Ukraine war by using “trade” same as he did during India-Pakistan conflict🤗#nuclear #RussiaUkraineWar pic.twitter.com/TlyOFeiMZc— Mano Meena (@meenamano15) June 1, 2025
Policy impact
Rubio emphasizes potential harm to US foreign policy
Secretary of State Marco Rubio also stressed that limiting presidential powers could harm US foreign policy and national security.
He warned it might encourage retaliatory tariffs from other countries.
For now, Trump has been permitted to continue collecting tariffs while the White House appeals a decision that delivered a serious blow to a crucial component of his economic agenda.
The Court of Appeals ordered the plaintiffs in the cases to respond by June 5 and the administration by June 9.