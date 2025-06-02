Donald Trump wants to drill for oil in Alaska
What's the story
The Donald Trump administration has announced plans to lift restrictions on oil drilling in Alaska's National Petroleum Reserve.
The move was announced by Interior Secretary Doug Burgum at a town hall in Utqiagvik, Alaska.
The reserve is tipped to hold 8.7 billion barrels of recoverable oil and spans 23 million acres.
The decision comes after President Trump's executive order aimed at expanding resource development in Alaska.
Potential
Proposed changes could boost Alaska's oil production
The proposed changes would repeal a 2024 ruling under former President Joe Biden, which had restricted oil and gas leasing on 13 million acres of the reserve.
The rule had complicated future drilling as well as production in the area.
Under Trump's plan, Alaska's crude production from the reserve is expected to reach 139,600 barrels every day by fiscal 2033, up from 15,800 barrels per day in fiscal 2023.
Mixed reactions
Local support and environmental concerns over drilling expansion
Burgum's announcement was met with applause from locals who attended the town hall meeting.
However, environmentalists supported Biden's rule, arguing it was necessary to protect pristine Arctic land.
They argue that in a warming world, burning such a large cache of oil is unjustifiable.
The new proposal will allow public comment for 60 days before potentially reversing the restrictions and opening up new leasing opportunities in the reserve.
Legal hurdles
Potential legal challenges
Conservationists who supported the original protections may challenge the proposed changes in federal court.
The move is seen as a major shift in policy toward energy development in Alaska's Arctic region.
If successful, it could lead to a significant increase in oil production from one of America's largest petroleum reserves.