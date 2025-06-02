The proposed changes would repeal a 2024 ruling under former President Joe Biden, which had restricted oil and gas leasing on 13 million acres of the reserve.

The rule had complicated future drilling as well as production in the area.

Under Trump's plan, Alaska's crude production from the reserve is expected to reach 139,600 barrels every day by fiscal 2033, up from 15,800 barrels per day in fiscal 2023.