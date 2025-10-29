Chinese gym offers Porsche for losing 50kg in 3 months

A gym in Binzhou, Shandong province, China , has launched a controversial weight-loss challenge. The fitness center is offering a Porsche Panamera as a reward for anyone who can lose 50kg in three months. The challenge was announced on October 23 and has since attracted major attention online. However, it has also raised concerns among health experts about the dangers of extreme weight loss in such a short time frame.

Challenge details Registration will close once they reach 30 participants According to the promotional poster, the winner of this challenge will receive a Porsche Panamera worth around 1.1 million yuan (approximately ₹1.36 crore) in China. A fitness coach surnamed Wang confirmed to local outlet Xiang Yang Video that "the challenge is real and already underway." He also said that registration will close once they reach 30 participants, and so far, around seven or eight people have signed up.

Fee details Registration fee for the challenge is around ₹1.23 lakh The registration fee for the challenge is 10,000 yuan (around ₹1.24 lakh), which includes food and accommodation in a fully enclosed facility with shared rooms. However, details about specific workouts or diets have not been disclosed by the gym. Wang clarified that the Porsche being offered isn't brand new but is a used 2020 model owned by the gym owner himself.

Health risks Challenge raises questions about safety The challenge has sparked a debate on social media, with many users questioning its safety. One user asked, "If I lose 50kg, I'll only have 5kg left. Will I still be alive?" Medical experts have also expressed concern over the challenge's safety. Dr Zeng, a popular medical influencer on Weibo, warned that losing 0.5kg per day is too fast and can lead to muscle loss instead of fat reduction.