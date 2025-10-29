'Toxic': Yash may direct remaining portions; film faces further delays
What's the story
Kannada superstar Yash's upcoming film, Toxic, directed by Geetu Mohandas, is reportedly facing production setbacks and disagreements. Initially scheduled for a summer 2024 release, the film was later postponed to March 19, 2026, a date that may now see a box office clash with Adivi Sesh and Mrunal Thakur's Dacoit.
Production challenges
Creative differences
Rumors suggest that Yash might take over directorial duties for the remaining portions of the film. As per Gulte and Track Tollywood, the reason behind this latest development stems from creative differences between the actor and director. However, there is no official confirmation yet. The film, tagged as "A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups," is expected to center around a powerful drug cartel set in Goa.
Star-studded cast
Cast and crew of the film
Apart from Yash, Toxic also boasts a star-studded cast including Nayanthara, Sudev Nair, Kiara Advani, Tara Sutaria, Akshay Oberoi, Huma Qureshi, and Rukmini Vasanth. Meanwhile, Mohandas is best known for her debut feature Liar's Dice, which won two National Film Awards and was India's official entry for Best Foreign Language Film at the 87th Oscars.