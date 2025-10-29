Prasar Bharati to make 'Tillotoma' on Kolkata rape-murder case

Controversy over film's focus

Directed by Ujjwal Chatterjee and featuring Rupa Ganguly as the victim's mother, the film aims to tell the story from her perspective.

However, the victim's family feels it shifts focus from their fight for justice.

Despite their objections, Chatterjee says he'll move forward—possibly with a new title—and may shoot outside West Bengal due to local challenges.

The team hopes to release it before the 2026 state elections.