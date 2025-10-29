Sonakshi Sinha reveals she never wanted to be an actor

Sinha revealed that she wasn't inclined toward acting and had no plans to join the film industry. However, her family's close ties with the Khans led to her eventual casting in Dabangg. " Salman had been telling me to get into films since the age of 16...he used to say, 'What is this fashion designing? Don't waste your time. You should become an actor.'"

Chance meeting

'Nobody asked me whether I wanted to do this film'

Sinha recalled meeting the entire Khan family at Lakme Fashion Week. "Salman, along with his family, came there... They said, 'What are you doing?' I told them I am working and that this is my first job," she shared. "Cut to, Arbaaz bhai, along with the director and writer of Dabangg, has come to my house. They narrated the film to me and my parents." "Nobody asked me whether I wanted to do this film."