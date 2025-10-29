'Maharani' S04 trailer: Will Rani Bharti aim for PM position?
What's the story
The critically acclaimed Sony LIV series Maharani is returning for its fourth season on November 7. The new season will continue to explore the complex world of Rani Bharti, played by Huma Qureshi. The recently released trailer hints at an explosive storyline with Rajeshwari Sachdev and Darsheel Safary joining the cast in pivotal roles.
New characters
What the trailer shows
The trailer of Maharani 4 teases a fierce battle that will redefine the future of Bharti's empire. As Prime Minister Joshi's coalition government topples, he pursues Bharti to join him. Although the Bihar CM isn't interested in this proposal, the situation might push her toward not only embarking on a Delhi mission but also becoming the Indian PM.
Cast details
Everything to know about the series
Directed by Puneet Prakash and produced by Kangra Talkies Pvt. Ltd., Maharani 4 is a creation of Subhash Kapoor. The show also stars Shweta Basu Prasad, Vipin Sharma, Amit Sial, Vineet Kumar, Shardul Bhardwaj, Kani Kusruti, and Pramod Pathak. The series has been well-received by critics for its gripping narrative and powerful performances.