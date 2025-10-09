Huma Qureshi's Rani Bharti goes to Delhi in 'Maharani 4'
What's the story
The fourth season of the acclaimed series Maharani is set to premiere on SonyLIV on November 7. The show will once again feature Huma Qureshi as Rani Bharti, a fearless political leader. The new season will see Bharti's political career take a more challenging turn as she moves to Delhi and faces off against the Prime Minister of India (Vipin Sharma).
Teaser insights
Teaser of 'Maharani 4'
The official social media handles of SonyLIV shared the teaser for Maharani 4 on Thursday, writing, "The lioness returns to defend her home! Rani gears up for her biggest battle yet. #Maharani4 streaming from 7th Nov only on Sony LIV. #MaharaniOnSonyLIV." The teaser focuses on the characters played by Qureshi and Sharma, highlighting the political power struggle between Bharti and the Prime Minister.
Show insights
Other cast members and crew
Directed by Puneet Prakash, Maharani 4 also stars National Award-winning actor Shweta Basu Prasad, Amit Sial, Vineet Kumar, Shardul Bharadwaj, Kani Kusruti, and Pramod Pathak. The political drama is produced by Kangra Talkies Pvt. Ltd. and created by Subhash Kapoor. In a statement about the new season, Qureshi said that Bharti's journey has always been about defying the odds but this time her ambition hits a whole new level.