Huma Qureshi's Rani Bharti goes to Delhi in 'Maharani 4'

By Shreya Mukherjee 05:46 pm Oct 09, 202505:46 pm

What's the story

The fourth season of the acclaimed series Maharani is set to premiere on SonyLIV on November 7. The show will once again feature Huma Qureshi as Rani Bharti, a fearless political leader. The new season will see Bharti's political career take a more challenging turn as she moves to Delhi and faces off against the Prime Minister of India (Vipin Sharma).