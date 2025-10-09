Tabu to star opposite Nagarjuna in 'King100'? Everything we know

Telugu superstar Akkineni Nagarjuna is currently shooting for his 100th movie, tentatively titled King100. The project has already created a buzz among fans as it marks a significant milestone in his career. Now, according to recent reports, Bollywood actor Tabu may be joining the cast of the much-anticipated project.

Role speculation Tabu's potential involvement in 'King100' As per a report by 123 Telugu, Tabu is likely to be an integral part of King100. However, an official confirmation regarding her involvement in the project is still awaited. This would not be the first time Nagarjuna and Tabu have worked together. The two have collaborated on Ninne Pelladata (1996) and Aavida Maa Aavide (1998).

Release plans Anticipated release date of 'King100' Meanwhile, social media is abuzz with rumors that the project may be titled Lottery King. According to the outlet, King100 is slated for a May 2026 release. This would make it a summer offering for audiences. However, an official confirmation regarding the release date is still awaited. The film is expected to be an action-packed family drama.