Tabu to star opposite Nagarjuna in 'King100'? Everything we know
What's the story
Telugu superstar Akkineni Nagarjuna is currently shooting for his 100th movie, tentatively titled King100. The project has already created a buzz among fans as it marks a significant milestone in his career. Now, according to recent reports, Bollywood actor Tabu may be joining the cast of the much-anticipated project.
Role speculation
Tabu's potential involvement in 'King100'
As per a report by 123 Telugu, Tabu is likely to be an integral part of King100. However, an official confirmation regarding her involvement in the project is still awaited. This would not be the first time Nagarjuna and Tabu have worked together. The two have collaborated on Ninne Pelladata (1996) and Aavida Maa Aavide (1998).
Release plans
Anticipated release date of 'King100'
Meanwhile, social media is abuzz with rumors that the project may be titled Lottery King. According to the outlet, King100 is slated for a May 2026 release. This would make it a summer offering for audiences. However, an official confirmation regarding the release date is still awaited. The film is expected to be an action-packed family drama.
Launch details
More updates about the film
123 Telugu has also reported that the project will be launched by megastar Chiranjeevi. The launch event is expected to be graced by many big names from the industry. Additionally, Nagarjuna's sons Akhil Akkineni and Naga Chaitanya are likely to make cameo appearances in the film. The Akkineni family had earlier shared screen space in Manam, a cult-classic and box office blockbuster.