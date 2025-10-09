When will Mohanlal's 'Vrusshabha' finally release?

The release of the highly anticipated Malayalam-Telugu bilingual film Vrusshabha, starring Mohanlal , has been pushed to November 6. Director Nanda Kishore told OTTPlay that the initial plan for a Diwali release on October 16 was not feasible due to the high number of films releasing during that time. "There are too many films releasing between October 17 and 21, so we decided to push our film ahead." Mohanlal also dropped a new poster , confirming the date.

Release strategy Director addresses competition concerns Despite the change in schedule, Vrusshabha will still face competition from Ravi Teja's Mass Jathara, which is set for October 31. However, Kishore isn't worried about this. He explained that there's a week-long gap between their releases and believes that both films cater to different audiences. "Not really, there is a week's gap between the films and while both are mass entertainer commercial films, Vrusshabha belongs to a different genre and will have its own set of audience," he added.

Film details 'Vrusshabha' plot and cast details In Vrusshabha, Mohanlal plays dual roles as King Vijayendra Vrusshabha and a business tycoon named Vishwambhara. The film's plot revolves around the question of revenge and whether it is possible when bitter rivals are reborn as father and son. Young actor Samarjit Lankesh, son of filmmaker Indrajit Lankesh, plays the son in this intriguing tale. The film also stars Ragini Dwivedi, Nayan Sarika, Ali, Garuda Ram, Ajay Ravuri, Neha Saxena, and Vinay Varma among others.