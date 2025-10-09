'Uttaran' actor Nandish Singh Sandhu gets engaged to Kavita Banerjee

Nandish was previously married to Rashami Desai

Before this, Nandish was married to his Uttaran co-star Rashami Desai. They tied the knot in 2012, but things didn't work out and they divorced in 2016, with Nandish citing compatibility issues, while Rashami has spoken about abuse and emotional distress.

Both have spoken openly about the tough times, with Sandhu mentioning media pressure and Desai sharing her emotional struggles.

Since then, Desai found fame on Bigg Boss 13, while Sandhu has focused on films and OTT projects.

Despite their past, both have generally refrained from public mudslinging, and now Sandhu is starting a new chapter with Banerjee.