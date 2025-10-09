Akshay reveals why Madonna once walked out of Bollywood event

Bollywood bigwigs Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan recently appeared on Kajol and Twinkle Khanna's Prime Video chat show, Two Much with Kajol and Twinkle. During the episode, Kumar shared an anecdote about Hollywood icon Madonna walking out of a Bollywood event called Awesome Foursome. This happened after a performer sang a bizarre "virgin" song inspired by her 1984 hit Like a Virgin.

Song What exactly happened at the event? Kumar shared that the Bollywood stars were thrilled to spot Madonna and her family in the audience. He said, "Then came this performer, and he wrote this song in the afternoon after he learned that Madonna was coming." He added that the performer sang, "You look to me a virgin, you have a virgin smile," to the tune of Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol's Ye Kaali Kaali Akhein.

Reaction 'She was sitting there with her kid and her husband...' Kumar reveals, "She was sitting there with her kid and her husband, but she was very nice." "She waited till the song got over and then got up and walked off in the middle of the show." He also revealed that Kajol "screamed" at the performer, asking him why he would sing such a song. "That was the end of the show, and we didn't get any Hollywood stars coming to watch our show again."