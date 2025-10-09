Jr. NTR exits Dadasaheb Phalke biopic; here's what we know

Decision details

'NTR doesn't want to play a real-life character'

Deccan Chronicle quoted a source saying, "Firstly, at the moment NTR doesn't want to play a real-life character, and that too a legend from the past." "Secondly, the Phalke biopic was to be directed not by Rajamouli but by his son Karthik." "Thirdly and most importantly, Aamir Khan is doing a Dadasaheb Phalke biopic directed by Rajkumar Hirani. Doing another of the same serves no purpose."