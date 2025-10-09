Jr. NTR exits Dadasaheb Phalke biopic; here's what we know
What's the story
Telugu actor Jr. NTR has reportedly opted out of the upcoming Hindi-Telugu biopic on Dadasaheb Phalke, the father of Indian cinema. The decision comes as he focuses on his Telugu career and Prashanth Neel's Dragon, reported Deccan Chronicle. A source close to the development revealed that several factors influenced his decision, including a reluctance to play a real-life character.
Decision details
'NTR doesn't want to play a real-life character'
Deccan Chronicle quoted a source saying, "Firstly, at the moment NTR doesn't want to play a real-life character, and that too a legend from the past." "Secondly, the Phalke biopic was to be directed not by Rajamouli but by his son Karthik." "Thirdly and most importantly, Aamir Khan is doing a Dadasaheb Phalke biopic directed by Rajkumar Hirani. Doing another of the same serves no purpose."
Rajamouli's plans
SS Rajamouli is moving ahead with the biopic
Despite NTR's exit and objections from Phalke's grandson Chandrashekhar Srikrishna Pusalkar, director SS Rajamouli is moving ahead with the biopic. Meanwhile, there were rumors of Prabhas being approached for the role, but they have since been dismissed. Recently, there was speculation that Khan had requested Hirani to rewrite the Phalke biopic. Later, reports suggested that the project is proceeding as planned.