Indian remake of Hollywood hit 'Adjustment Bureau' in the works

Hollywood writer-director George Nolfi is teaming up with Sharad Devarajan's Graphic India to create an Indian language feature film inspired by his hit movie The Adjustment Bureau, reported PTI. Devarajan, the founder and CEO of Graphic India, is all set to co-produce this project with Nolfi. Here's what the two had to say about the upcoming project.

Cultural fusion 'India's rich philosophical and spiritual traditions...' Nolfi, who wrote and directed the 2011 sci-fi romantic thriller starring Matt Damon and Emily Blunt, expressed his excitement about this collaboration. He said in a statement, "India's rich philosophical and spiritual traditions offer an incredible canvas to explore the themes of destiny and free will that are at the heart of The Adjustment Bureau." Devarajan echoed these sentiments, saying, "The concepts of karma, dharma, and the eternal dance between fate and choice are deeply embedded in Indian culture."

Film details More about 'The Adjustment Bureau' The original film, The Adjustment Bureau, depicted the conflict between love and fate, following a politician and a dancer who defy a mysterious organization that controls human destiny. As per Box Office Mojo, it grossed over $127 million worldwide and remains popular on streaming platforms. Nolfi is also known for writing Hollywood hits like Ocean's 12 and The Bourne Ultimatum. He has directed and produced films like The Banker (starring Samuel L Jackson) and Elevation.