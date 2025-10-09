'Dude' trailer: Pradeep Ranganathan's coming-of-age story hits theaters on Diwali

The trailer gives fans a peek into Agan's journey as he navigates through love, adventure, and self-discovery. The film is expected to be a fun coming-of-age drama targeting younger audiences. It also features Sarathkumar, Hridhu Haroon, Aishwarya Sharma, Rohini, and Dravid Selvam in pivotal roles. The music for Dude is composed by Sai Abhyankar in his second project after Balti.

Director's insight

Keerthiswaran initially wrote 'Dude' for Rajinikanth

Keerthiswaran had previously revealed that he wrote Dude with superstar Rajinikanth in mind. He said, "When I began writing the story, I imagined how Rajinikanth sir would have played this role if he were 30 years old." "The story is not just about love, there's also a mass element, which audiences will understand when they watch the film." "Having my debut film release for Diwali truly feels like a dream come true."