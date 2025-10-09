'Dude' trailer: Pradeep Ranganathan's coming-of-age story hits theaters on Diwali
What's the story
The trailer of Pradeep Ranganathan's upcoming film Dude was released on Thursday. The film, directed by Keerthiswaran and produced by Mythri Movie Makers, will be released in theaters on October 17. The story follows two event organizers who plan surprise parties for a living. Ranganathan plays Agan, who appears to be falling for his uncle's daughter Kural (Mamitha Baiju).
Plot highlights
A look at supporting cast, music team
The trailer gives fans a peek into Agan's journey as he navigates through love, adventure, and self-discovery. The film is expected to be a fun coming-of-age drama targeting younger audiences. It also features Sarathkumar, Hridhu Haroon, Aishwarya Sharma, Rohini, and Dravid Selvam in pivotal roles. The music for Dude is composed by Sai Abhyankar in his second project after Balti.
Director's insight
Keerthiswaran initially wrote 'Dude' for Rajinikanth
Keerthiswaran had previously revealed that he wrote Dude with superstar Rajinikanth in mind. He said, "When I began writing the story, I imagined how Rajinikanth sir would have played this role if he were 30 years old." "The story is not just about love, there's also a mass element, which audiences will understand when they watch the film." "Having my debut film release for Diwali truly feels like a dream come true."