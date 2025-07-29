India's economy to grow at 6.4% in FY26: IMF

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has revised India's economic growth forecast for the financial year 2025-26 to 6.4%, an upward revision of 20 basis points from its April 2025 projection. For 2026-27, the forecast is also set at 6.4%, reflecting a 10 basis point increase. The IMF's World Economic Outlook Update shows a more favorable external environment than previously assumed, contributing to these revisions.

Calendar projection India projected to be fastest-growing major economy For the calendar years, the IMF projects India's economy to grow by 6.7% in 2025 and 6.4% in 2026. These numbers confirm India as the fastest-growing major economy in the world.

Global outlook Global growth forecast revised up The IMF has also revised its global growth forecast, expecting it to reach 3% in 2025 and 3.1% in 2026. This is a slight increase from the April 2025 projections. However, despite the upgrade, growth remains below the pre-pandemic historical average of 3.7%, thus highlighting persistent structural and policy challenges across countries.

Growth drivers Reasons behind the growth The IMF's revised global growth forecast is mainly due to stronger-than-expected trade and investment in early 2025. This was driven by preemptive activity ahead of expected tariff hikes, the improved financial conditions, and lower-than-expected average US tariff rates. These factors have temporarily boosted global demand but are likely to fade in the year's second half.