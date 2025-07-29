What triggered Gautam Gambhir at Oval? Batting coach breaks silence   

The iconic Kennington Oval saw a verbal spat erupt between India's head coach Gautam Gambhir and pitch curator Lee Fortis on July 29. The incident occurred ahead of the 5th and final Test between England and India scheduled on this ground in London. During the altercation, Gambhir was heard saying "You are just a groundsman here" to Fortis in an aggressive tone. Indian batting coach Sitanshu Kotak has finally broken the silence over this matter.

Defense Gambhir takes on Fortis at Oval It is understood that Fortis was unhappy with the Indian players using the main square for their training session. He is believed to have expressed his discontent over players and coaches standing close to the pitch. The incident angered Gambhir, who is known for defending his players. He objected to Fortis's behavior, saying, "You cannot talk to my players like that." Kotak, while speaking to the reporters, said the players were asked to stand "2.5 meters from the wicket."

Critique 'Not the easiest person to work with' Kotak added the Indian contingent members were not sporting spikes at that time. "Before this game, we had an idea that the curator is not the easiest person to work with. Being possessive is good but no so much. We had joggers on (and) not spikes so there was no danger," he said. Kotak highlighted how the Indian players were told to "go outside the rope and see the wicket."

Escalation How the matter escalated According to PTI, it all started when Fortis told Gambhir that he will have to "report this." The latter replied by saying, "You go and report whatever you want to." After Kotak stepped in to defuse things, Gambhir yet again told Fortis, "You can't tell us what to do. You are just one of the groundsmen, nothing beyond." Speaking to the reporters after a while, Fortis said, "It's a big game, and he (Gambhir) is a bit touchy."

