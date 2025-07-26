Shubman Gill becomes first Asian batter with this Test record
Shubman Gill has etched his name in the history books by becoming the first Asian batter to score 650-plus runs in England in a Test series. Gill has achieved the record on Day 4 of the 4th Test in Manchester versus England. Gill, who has gone past a fifty, broke the record for the most runs scored by an Asian batter in a Test series held in England. Earlier during the course of his knock, Gill broke Pakistan's Mohammad Yousuf's long-standing record of 631 runs.
Record-breaking innings
Gill breaks Yousuf's record
Gill needed just 13 runs in the 3rd innings of the ongoing fourth England vs India Test at Old Trafford to break Yousuf's record. He achieved this milestone during the second session of day four of play. Gill walked in when India were 0/2 in the 1st over. India lost Yashasvi Jaiswal and Sai Sudharsan. Gill joined hands with KL Rahul and the two batters have since then shown a lot of composure and fight to add a century-plus stand.
Milestone alert!
Most runs for an Asian batter in England in a Test series 👌
First Asian batter to score 650-plus runs in England in a Test series 🔝
Well done, Shubman Gill 🙌 🙌
Partnership
Rahul, Gill stitch unique record-breaking partnership
Rahul and Gill have recorded the highest stand in Tests after a team was reduced to 0/2. As per the official broadcast, the duo broke a 105-run stand between India's Mohinder Amarnath and Gundappa Viswanath in 1977 against Australia (3rd Test, MCG). Before that, England's Archie MacLaren and Stanley Jackson added 102* runs in the first innings versus Australia in 1902 at Lord's.