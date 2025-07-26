Gill has gone past 650 runs in a series in England (Image Source: X/@BCCI)

Shubman Gill becomes first Asian batter with this Test record

By Rajdeep Saha 10:09 pm Jul 26, 202510:09 pm

Shubman Gill has etched his name in the history books by becoming the first Asian batter to score 650-plus runs in England in a Test series. Gill has achieved the record on Day 4 of the 4th Test in Manchester versus England. Gill, who has gone past a fifty, broke the record for the most runs scored by an Asian batter in a Test series held in England. Earlier during the course of his knock, Gill broke Pakistan's Mohammad Yousuf's long-standing record of 631 runs.