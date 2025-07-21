Who is Haryana pacer Anshul Kamboj? His notable stats 

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), on July 21, rewarded young pacer Anshul Kamboj with the coveted Test spot. The 24-year-old Haryana pacer was added to India's squad for the 4th Test of the ongoing Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy against England , starting July 23. Before the ongoing series, Kamboj played two red-ball matches for India A against England Lions. Here are further details.

Journey Journey of Anshul Kamboj Kamboj, who hails from Haryana, started his journey with tennis-ball cricket. His talent was spotted when he played for Mumbai Indians (MI) in the 2024 IPL season. Kamboj made his First-Class debut in February 2022, for Haryana against Tripura at Delhi's Palam A Stadium. As of now, the right-arm seamer owns 79 wickets from 24 FC games at an average of 22.88. His tally also includes a half-century from the bat (HS: 51*).

Record Kamboj's record of 10 wickets in an innings In November 2024, Kamboj made headlines by taking all 10 wickets in an innings against Kerala at the Ranji Trophy. His phenomenal figures read 10/49. Kamboj became just the third bowler to take all the wickets in an innings in Ranji Trophy history. He joined the likes of Premangshu Chatterjee (10/20, Bengal vs Assam, 1956) and Pradeep Sundaram (10/78, Rajasthan vs Vidarbha, 1985).

Diverse experience List A and T20 stats; IPL experience Kamboj has also played 25 List A and 30 T20 games so far, taking 40 and 34 wickets respectively. His average in both formats is under 21. After being released by MI, the Haryana pacer he was bought by Chennai Super Kings (CSK) for ₹3.4 crore in the IPL 2025 mega auction. Kamboj picked up eight wickets in as many matches for the Yellow Army.