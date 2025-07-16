Highest individual scores for Team India at Old Trafford (Tests)

Over the years, Indian batters have delivered some memorable and riveting performances on English soil. Scoring a century in England, where both pitch and conditions favor seamers, is no mean feat. The iconic Old Trafford is one such ground where India are yet to prevail in Tests. On this note, have a look at the highest individual scores for India on this ground (Tests).

#1 Mohammad Azharuddin: 179 vs England, 1990 Mohammad Azharuddin is the only Indian with a 150-plus score at Old Trafford in Tests. Azharuddin, one of the greatest Indian batters, was on fire in the 1990 Test series in England. Leading India from the front, he slammed a fine 179 off 243 balls in the first innings of the Manchester Test. Although the match was drawn, his first-innings heroics drew praise.

#2 Sandeep Pati: 129* vs England, 1982 Sandeep Patil, who was part of India's 1983 World Cup-winning squad, occupies the second spot. A year before clinching the title, Sandeep played a defiant knock of 129* (196) against England at Old Trafford (2nd Test). India slumped to 173/6 in response to England's 425. However, Sandeep's partnerships with Kapil Dev and Madan Lal helped India reach 379/8. The match ended in a draw.

#3 Sachin Tendulkar: 119* vs England, 1990 The 1990 Manchester Test, where Azharuddin played a captain's knock, also saw a young Sachin Tendulkar script history. The first of Tendulkar's record 51 Test centuries came in this match. The Master Blaster, who had earlier shown promise, finally brought up three figures at Old Trafford. He was adjudged the Player of the Match, bagging scores of 68 and 119*.