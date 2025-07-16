Manisha Koirala gets honorary doctorate in UK, reflects on journey

Bollywood actor Manisha Koirala has been conferred with an honorary doctorate in the United Kingdom by the University of Bradford. Taking to Instagram , she shared a heartfelt video from the ceremony and also reflected on her unconventional path to success. "I stand here not as someone who came through the traditional path of education, but as someone who learned through life," she wrote.

Gratitude 'Proof that no matter where you start, your journey matters' In her post, Koirala expressed deep gratitude toward the University of Bradford for honoring her journey. "This honor means more than I can put into words," she wrote, adding, "It's proof that no matter where you start, your journey matters." She added, "Thank you to the University of Bradford for seeing value in my story. Keep growing. Keep shining."

On her grandma Koirala also paid tribute to her grandmother Recently, Koirala also paid a touching tribute to Sushila Koirala, her late grandmother. "Offering deepest tribute to mother Susila, who raised me, taught me the values of life, and laid the foundation of who I am today," she wrote. "My sweetest childhood memories are attached to her — whether learning life lessons, learning Bharatanatyam or Manipuri dance, or reading a book," Koirala added.