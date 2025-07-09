Rajkummar Rao gets candid about his road to Bollywood stardom

Rajkummar Rao , known for his diverse body of work, recently opened up about the early days of his career. In an interview with Hindustan Times, he revealed that Bollywood casting directors would often discourage him from auditioning for lead roles. "In Mumbai, when I started and met casting directors and asked them, 'Can I audition for the lead part,' they would ask me why," he recalled.

Early struggles Rao's struggles and perseverance in the industry Rao further shared that the usual response he received was: "Audition for this role, teen scene hain toh (it's got three good scenes)." Despite these setbacks, Rao revealed he kept persisting. His struggles finally paid off when Dibakar Banerjee gave him an opening to audition for Love Sex Aur Dhokha, which eventually led to more opportunities in his career.

Career progression Breakthrough with 'Love Sex Aur Dhokha,' 'Kai Po Che' Rao's career took off after his role in Love Sex Aur Dhokha, followed by Shahid. He added, "And then Kai Po Che, a big commercial film, opened more doors for me." Today, Rao is one of the most sought-after actors in Bollywood with a diverse portfolio of films under his belt.