'Metro...In Dino': Neena Gupta on the casting of senior actors

Casting insights

'Saleability of stars doesn't apply to us...': Gupta

Gupta told NDTV, "I don't, I don't. I would like to work with Dharamji one day." "I actually worked opposite him in a film long ago. I can't remember the name right now." "But the saleability of stars doesn't apply to us. Woh hero-heroine ke liye hota hai (That works for the lead pair)." "The director has a vision. They envision the characters visually. If we fit into that, they cast us."