'Metro...In Dino': Neena Gupta on the casting of senior actors
What's the story
Veteran actor Neena Gupta, who will be seen in Anurag Basu's Metro... In Dino, recently spoke about the casting of senior actors in Bollywood. She was asked if she considers the pairing of Dharmendra and Nafisa Ali in Basu's 2007 original, Life in a... Metro as competition to Anupam Kher and her on-screen couple in the upcoming sequel.
Casting insights
'Saleability of stars doesn't apply to us...': Gupta
Gupta told NDTV, "I don't, I don't. I would like to work with Dharamji one day." "I actually worked opposite him in a film long ago. I can't remember the name right now." "But the saleability of stars doesn't apply to us. Woh hero-heroine ke liye hota hai (That works for the lead pair)." "The director has a vision. They envision the characters visually. If we fit into that, they cast us."
On-screen bond
On-screen chemistry just happens, says Gupta
Gupta-Kher have been frequent collaborators, having worked together in films like Utsav, Meri Biwi Ka Jawaab Nahin, and Uunchai. Speaking about their on-screen chemistry in Metro... In Dino, Gupta said, "Jab do good actors ek saath kaam karte hain na, chemistry ban hi jaati hai (When two good actors work together, on-screen chemistry just happens)." The film also stars Sara Ali Khan, Aditya Roy Kapur, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Ali Fazal, and Pankaj Tripathi. It is set to release on Friday.