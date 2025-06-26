'Son of Sardaar 2' teaser: Ajay Devgn returns as Jassi
The much-awaited sequel to the 2012 blockbuster Son of Sardaar has been officially announced with a small teaser. Titled Son of Sardaar 2, the film will see Ajay Devgn return as Jassi, a character that was widely loved by audiences. The announcement video for the sequel has set high expectations with its promise of an exhilarating ride filled with humor and chaos.
The teaser of Son of Sardaar 2 hinted at the chaos that is going to follow Devgn's Jassi. The official announcement also introduced the female lead of the film, Rabiya, played by Mrunal Thakur, despite earlier reports suggesting otherwise. The sequel is set in Scotland, miles away from the location of the original film in Punjab. The tagline in the teaser read, "He survived Punjab. Can he survive Scotland?"
Devgn starts the countdown till film's release
'Son of Sardaar 2' cast, crew, and release date
Son of Sardaar 2 boasts a star-studded cast including Sanjay Mishra, Ravi Kishan, Thakur, Neeru Bajwa, Chunky Panday, and Kubbra Sait, among others. It is directed by Vijay Kumar Arora. The movie is produced by Devgn and Jyoti Deshpande under the banners of Devgn Films and Jio Studios, with additional producers NR Pachisia and Pravin Talreja, and co-producer Kumar Mangat Pathak. It is scheduled to hit theaters on July 25, 2025.