How does Trump-Putin's Alaska meeting relate to India's tariff relief

Michael Kugelman, a Washington DC-based South Asia analyst, has said there is a "very strong link" between the upcoming meeting between United States President Donald Trump and Russian leader Vladimir Putin in Alaska and tariffs on India. The meeting is scheduled to take place on Friday. There are widespread expectations that the two leaders may reach an agreement regarding the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

Tariff implications Kugelman speculates on potential tariff reductions Kugelman, a Non-resident Senior Fellow at the Asia Pacific Foundation of Canada, said that if Putin agrees to a ceasefire or something similar during this meeting, it could lead to a reduction or removal of the tariffs imposed on India. These tariffs include a total of 50%—25% introduced on July 31 on over 60 countries and an additional 25% specifically for India's purchase of Russian oil on August 6.

Strategic pressure Kugelman's insights on Trump's India tariffs rationale Kugelman speculated that one reason behind Trump imposing tariffs on India was to pressure Russia into stopping its aggression by getting its key commercial partners like India to stop buying Russian goods. "And so if there is an agreement that comes out of this meeting,...I suspect that that would take the heat off of India in the sense that President Trump would not want to pressure India as much," he said.