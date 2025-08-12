What is BLA, designated 'foreign terrorist  organization' by US?

The United States has officially designated the Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) and its militant wing, the Majeed Brigade, as Foreign Terrorist Organizations (FTOs). The announcement was made by the US State Department on Monday. This comes during Pakistan Army Chief Field Marshal Asim Munir's visit to the US. Notably, this is Munir's second visit to America in two months.

Group profile Who are BLA and Majeed Brigade? The BLA is a separatist group based in Pakistan, demanding independence for the Baloch people. It was founded in the early 2000s, driven by claims of political marginalization, economic exploitation, and military repression. The group is known for its violent attacks on Pakistani security forces and government infrastructure. The Majeed Brigade, an elite unit of the BLA, specializes in suicide missions and coordinated urban assaults.

CPEC resistance Group's attacks on Chinese interests, civilians While designating the BLA as an FTO, the US State Department highlighted the group's involvement in suicide attacks near Karachi airport and the Gwadar Port Authority Complex in 2024. In March 2025, they hijacked the Jaffar Express from Quetta, killing civilians and security personnel while taking over 300 passengers hostage. The BLA is also opposed to Chinese investment in the region, viewing it as exploitative and a threat to Baloch sovereignty.

Designation details US designation a boost for Pakistan's claims of terror activities According to experts, America's decision could be intended to "get back" at India, as well as to support Pakistan's long-standing charge that New Delhi funds the Baloch insurgency. The FTO classification is in addition to the BLA's Specially Designated Global Terrorist (SDGT) status, which it has had since 2019. The designations will be effective after publishing in the Federal Register under Section 219 of the US Immigration and Nationality Act and Executive Order 13224.