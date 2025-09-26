RBI avoids dollar purchases for first time in 11 years

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) did not buy any US dollars from the forex spot market in July, a first in over 11 years. The move comes as the Indian rupee faced heavy pressure during the month, as reported by Moneycontrol. To stabilize the currency, the RBI sold $2.54 billion during this period, according to data from the central bank.

Reserve decline Foreign exchange reserves fall As the RBI refrained from dollar purchases, India's foreign exchange reserves fell to $688.871 billion on August 1, down from $699.736 billion on July 4. The reserves include foreign currency assets, gold reserves, special drawing rights (SDRs), and the reserve position in the International Monetary Fund (IMF). In July alone, the rupee depreciated by 2.23%, its biggest monthly fall this year.

Stability measures Shift from traditional reserve accumulation to defensive operations Experts say the RBI's decision to sell dollars instead of buying them marks a shift from traditional reserve accumulation to defensive operations. This is aimed at ensuring currency stability and managing exchange rate volatility through both spot and forward markets. Despite the rupee hitting record lows multiple times in the last few weeks, the central bank has been cautious and selective in its interventions in the spot currency market.