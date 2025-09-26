Alcobrew Distilleries IPO to open next week: Key details

Started in 2002 and based in Gurugram, Alcobrew makes popular whisky, vodka, rum, brandy, and scotch—over 13 brands in total. It's especially strong in North India's whisky market (3.79% share) and holds a notable 11% share just in Delhi . Their top sellers are White & Blue and Golfer's Shot whiskies.

Company will use IPO proceeds to pay off debt

Alcobrew is the official licensee for Old Smuggler Scotch and Rum from David Campari.

In FY25 (the year ending March 2025), net profit rose by 11% to ₹69.5 crore even as revenue dipped slightly to ₹1,615 crore.

Money from the IPO will go toward paying off debt, building a visitor center in Himachal Pradesh, marketing new products, and general expenses—with Motilal Oswal leading the IPO process.