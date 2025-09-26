'Baseless': India rejects NATO chief's claim on Modi-Putin phone call  

India has strongly refuted claims made by NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is asking Russian President Vladimir Putin about his strategy on Ukraine since New Delhi has been hit by US tariffs. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) called Rutte's statements "factually incorrect and entirely baseless." The MEA said no such conversation took place between Modi and Putin, urging greater responsibility from NATO leadership in future public statements.

MEA 'No such conversation has taken place' In a statement, the MEA said, "We have seen the statement by Nato Secretary-General Mr Mark Rutte regarding a purported phone conversation between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Vladimir Putin. The statement is factually incorrect and entirely baseless. At no point has Prime Minister Modi spoken with President Putin in the manner suggested." "No such conversation has taken place," the MEA said.

Statement controversy Rutte's statement during UNGA Rutte had made the controversial statement while speaking to CNN on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York. "Trump's tariffs on India are having a big impact on Russia. Delhi is on the phone with Putin, and Narendra Modi is asking him to explain his strategy on Ukraine because India is being hit with tariffs," he said.