Ladakhi activist Sonam Wangchuk arrested amid protests
India
Ladakhi activist Sonam Wangchuk was arrested by Leh Police on Friday, just days after protests demanding statehood and special protections for Ladakh turned violent, leaving four people dead.
The government also canceled the FCRA license of his NGO, SECMOL, accusing it of misusing foreign funds.
Arrest signals tougher government stance against calls for autonomy
Wangchuk's speeches have been linked to attacks on political offices in Leh, and his arrest signals a tougher government stance against calls for more autonomy in Ladakh.
This crackdown marks a shift from earlier peaceful protests to unrest, raising concerns about stability and the future of dialogue in this sensitive region.