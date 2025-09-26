'Phunsukh Wangdu' arrested amid Ladakh protests; CBI probing his institute

Who is Wangchuk and why he matters

Wangchuk has long pushed for statehood and constitutional safeguards for Ladakh, especially since it became a Union Territory in 2019.

Known for founding SECMOL to make education more relevant to Ladakhi students and creating the Ice Stupa project to fight water shortages, he's internationally recognized—including a Ramon Magsaysay Award in 2018.

After leading peaceful marches and hunger strikes, he recently paused his activism due to rising violence, urging everyone to keep things peaceful.