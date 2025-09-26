Next Article
'Phunsukh Wangdu' arrested amid Ladakh protests; CBI probing his institute
India
Sonam Wangchuk—the real-life Phunsukh Wangdu from 3 Idiots—has been arrested following violent protests in Ladakh that left four people dead and nearly 100 injured.
The CBI is also investigating his institute for possible foreign funding violations.
Who is Wangchuk and why he matters
Wangchuk has long pushed for statehood and constitutional safeguards for Ladakh, especially since it became a Union Territory in 2019.
Known for founding SECMOL to make education more relevant to Ladakhi students and creating the Ice Stupa project to fight water shortages, he's internationally recognized—including a Ramon Magsaysay Award in 2018.
After leading peaceful marches and hunger strikes, he recently paused his activism due to rising violence, urging everyone to keep things peaceful.