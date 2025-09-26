'Did you use condoms?: Absconding Delhi baba monitored, grilled students

Police are on the hunt for Swami Chaitanyananda Saraswati, also known as Dr. Parthasarthy, who has been accused of sexually harassing over 17 women students at the Shri Sharada Institute of Indian Management in Vasant Kunj, Delhi . The allegations include systematic abuse, intimidation, and financial fraud. The FIR states that Chaitanyananda installed CCTV cameras around the hostel, including near bathrooms, under the pretext of security.

Hostel surveillance CCTV cameras installed in bathrooms He allegedly watched the footage on his phone and questioned students about their shower habits and sexual activities. Victims said he asked intrusive questions about their sexual activities with boyfriends and if they used condom. He also allegedly sent late-night WhatsApp messages like "Baby, I love you" and "I adore you." In other messages, he would call them to his room and threaten to fail them if they refused.

Humiliation and harassment Public humiliation and bizarre rituals Students reported being publicly humiliated, with one Haryana student being called "characterless" for having a boyfriend. Another student witnessed a girl leaving Chaitanyananda's office in tears, her clothes torn. On Holi, women were allegedly made to line up and bow to Chaitanyananda who would smear color on their hair parting and cheeks. Faculty members reportedly instructed that no one else could apply color before him.

Coercion and extortion Coerced trips and threats to students Other women also alleged that they were coerced into foreign and domestic trips Another complainant said she narrowly escaped being taken to Mathura after repeated pressure. Students who resisted were allegedly punished with manipulated attendance, deducted marks, or withheld degrees. At least one woman was told to pay ₹15,000 for her documents.

Complicity and surveillance Female staff complicit in crimes The FIR names three female staff members, including an associate dean, who allegedly pressured students to comply with Chaitanyananda's demands. They also deleted evidence and changed one student's name. One complainant from 2016 said Chaitanyananda confiscated her phone, isolated her in the hostel, tracked her through landline calls and cameras while threatening powerful contacts if she disobeyed.