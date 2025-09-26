Next Article
Punjab assembly in special session to discuss flood relief
India
Punjab's state assembly just launched a special session to tackle the fallout from the region's worst floods in 40 years.
With 59 lives lost and over five lakh acres of crops ruined in several districts, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann is pushing for stronger laws to help affected families rebuild.
₹13,800 crore in damage
Beyond the heartbreaking loss, the floods have caused an estimated ₹13,800 crore in damage and left many communities struggling.
There's also a heated debate over how disaster relief funds have been handled since 2010, with leaders demanding clarity on where the money went and how future compensation will work.
This session could shape how Punjab recovers—and who gets help first.